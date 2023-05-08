English
    CAMS Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 236.75 crore, up 2.87% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Computer Age Management Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 236.75 crore in March 2023 up 2.87% from Rs. 230.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.56 crore in March 2023 up 5.09% from Rs. 68.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.62 crore in March 2023 up 3.59% from Rs. 106.79 crore in March 2022.

    CAMS EPS has increased to Rs. 14.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.93 in March 2022.

    CAMS shares closed at 2,073.70 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.16% returns over the last 6 months and -13.80% over the last 12 months.

    Computer Age Management Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations236.75233.48230.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations236.75233.48230.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost71.7071.9470.72
    Depreciation14.3913.9314.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.5957.6155.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax90.0790.0089.37
    Other Income6.165.573.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.2395.5792.45
    Interest1.741.691.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax94.4993.8890.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax94.4993.8890.82
    Tax22.9222.9022.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities71.5670.9868.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period71.5670.9868.10
    Equity Share Capital48.9948.9948.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.6114.4913.93
    Diluted EPS14.5114.3913.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.6114.4913.93
    Diluted EPS14.5114.3913.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
