CAMS Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 230.14 crore, up 21.65% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Computer Age Management Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 230.14 crore in March 2022 up 21.65% from Rs. 189.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.10 crore in March 2022 up 28.03% from Rs. 53.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.79 crore in March 2022 up 29.18% from Rs. 82.67 crore in March 2021.

CAMS EPS has increased to Rs. 13.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.90 in March 2021.

CAMS shares closed at 2,405.65 on May 04, 2022 (BSE)

Computer Age Management Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 230.14 226.61 189.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 230.14 226.61 189.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 70.72 70.17 59.34
Depreciation 14.34 12.39 9.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.71 50.55 50.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.37 93.50 69.72
Other Income 3.08 3.15 3.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.45 96.65 73.01
Interest 1.63 1.67 1.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 90.82 94.98 71.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 90.82 94.98 71.41
Tax 22.72 22.83 18.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 68.10 72.15 53.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 68.10 72.15 53.19
Equity Share Capital 48.90 48.90 48.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.93 14.76 10.90
Diluted EPS 13.84 14.66 10.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.93 14.76 10.90
Diluted EPS 13.84 14.66 10.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 5, 2022 02:33 pm
