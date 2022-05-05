CAMS Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 230.14 crore, up 21.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 230.14 crore in March 2022 up 21.65% from Rs. 189.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.10 crore in March 2022 up 28.03% from Rs. 53.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.79 crore in March 2022 up 29.18% from Rs. 82.67 crore in March 2021.

CAMS EPS has increased to Rs. 13.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.90 in March 2021.

CAMS shares closed at 2,405.65 on May 04, 2022 (BSE)