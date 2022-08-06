 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CAMS Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 226.41 crore, up 18.36% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Computer Age Management Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 226.41 crore in June 2022 up 18.36% from Rs. 191.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.32 crore in June 2022 down 25.74% from Rs. 83.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.67 crore in June 2022 down 14.88% from Rs. 114.75 crore in June 2021.

CAMS EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.74 in June 2022 from Rs. 17.19 in June 2021.

CAMS shares closed at 2,447.40 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.00% returns over the last 6 months and -29.32% over the last 12 months.

Computer Age Management Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 226.41 230.14 191.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 226.41 230.14 191.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 77.49 70.72 60.55
Depreciation 12.46 14.34 9.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.58 55.71 46.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.89 89.37 74.53
Other Income 3.32 3.08 30.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.21 92.45 105.03
Interest 1.60 1.63 1.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 83.60 90.82 103.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 83.60 90.82 103.36
Tax 21.28 22.72 19.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 62.32 68.10 83.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 62.32 68.10 83.92
Equity Share Capital 48.93 48.90 48.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.74 13.93 17.19
Diluted EPS 12.65 13.84 17.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.74 13.93 17.19
Diluted EPS 12.65 13.84 17.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:44 am
