CAMS Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 226.41 crore, up 18.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.41 crore in June 2022 up 18.36% from Rs. 191.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.32 crore in June 2022 down 25.74% from Rs. 83.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.67 crore in June 2022 down 14.88% from Rs. 114.75 crore in June 2021.

CAMS EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.74 in June 2022 from Rs. 17.19 in June 2021.

CAMS shares closed at 2,447.40 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.00% returns over the last 6 months and -29.32% over the last 12 months.