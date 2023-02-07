 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CAMS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233.48 crore, up 3.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Computer Age Management Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 233.48 crore in December 2022 up 3.03% from Rs. 226.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.98 crore in December 2022 down 1.63% from Rs. 72.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.50 crore in December 2022 up 0.42% from Rs. 109.04 crore in December 2021.

Computer Age Management Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 233.48 231.98 226.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 233.48 231.98 226.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 71.94 73.75 70.17
Depreciation 13.93 13.42 12.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.61 55.70 50.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.00 89.11 93.50
Other Income 5.57 6.09 3.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.57 95.21 96.65
Interest 1.69 1.63 1.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 93.88 93.58 94.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 93.88 93.58 94.98
Tax 22.90 23.90 22.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 70.98 69.68 72.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 70.98 69.68 72.15
Equity Share Capital 48.99 48.99 48.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.49 14.24 14.76
Diluted EPS 14.39 14.14 14.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.49 14.24 14.76
Diluted EPS 14.39 14.14 14.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited