CAMS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233.48 crore, up 3.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 233.48 crore in December 2022 up 3.03% from Rs. 226.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.98 crore in December 2022 down 1.63% from Rs. 72.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.50 crore in December 2022 up 0.42% from Rs. 109.04 crore in December 2021.