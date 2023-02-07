English
    CAMS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233.48 crore, up 3.03% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Computer Age Management Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 233.48 crore in December 2022 up 3.03% from Rs. 226.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.98 crore in December 2022 down 1.63% from Rs. 72.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.50 crore in December 2022 up 0.42% from Rs. 109.04 crore in December 2021.

    Computer Age Management Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations233.48231.98226.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations233.48231.98226.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost71.9473.7570.17
    Depreciation13.9313.4212.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.6155.7050.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax90.0089.1193.50
    Other Income5.576.093.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.5795.2196.65
    Interest1.691.631.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax93.8893.5894.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax93.8893.5894.98
    Tax22.9023.9022.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities70.9869.6872.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period70.9869.6872.15
    Equity Share Capital48.9948.9948.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.4914.2414.76
    Diluted EPS14.3914.1414.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.4914.2414.76
    Diluted EPS14.3914.1414.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited