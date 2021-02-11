CAMS Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 179.57 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Dec'20 Sep'20 Jun'19 Net Sales/Income from operations 179.57 161.94 165.85 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 179.57 161.94 165.85 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 53.35 51.66 52.81 Depreciation 9.81 9.89 10.66 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 54.17 43.67 50.79 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.23 56.71 51.59 Other Income 30.18 16.11 3.24 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.41 72.82 54.83 Interest 1.79 1.84 2.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 90.62 70.98 52.74 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 90.62 70.98 52.74 Tax 16.31 15.76 17.15 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 74.30 55.22 35.59 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 74.30 55.22 35.59 Equity Share Capital 48.79 48.79 48.76 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.23 11.32 7.30 Diluted EPS 15.15 11.29 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.23 11.32 7.30 Diluted EPS 15.15 11.29 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited