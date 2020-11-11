PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 09:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

CAMS quarterly profit rises 15% to Rs 48.95 crore

PTI
 
 
CAMS, which acts as a registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, on Wednesday reported a 15 percent increase in profit after tax at Rs 48.95 crore in three months ended September. It had a profit after tax of Rs 42.61 crore in the year-ago period, according to a statement.

However, revenues from operations for the second quarter ended September dropped to Rs 171.14 crore from Rs 173.83 crore in the same period a year ago.

"Despite the volatility in the markets and pandemic situation, company results for the quarterare quite satisfactory," the company's CEO Anuj Kumar said.

According to him, mutual funds' assets under management, with the exception of equity assets, have come back to pre-pandemic level and the mutual funds industry continues to attract new investors.

Assets serviced by CAMS market is at 70 percent of the industry's average assets base.

The company has also announced an interim dividend of Rs 6.75 per equity share.

CAMS (Computer Age Management Services) got listed on the BSE in September.
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 09:18 pm

tags #Business #CAMS #Results

