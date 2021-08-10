MARKET NEWS

English
CAMS Q1 PAT grows 59% to Rs 63.24 crore

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 39.79 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) said in a statement.

PTI
August 10, 2021 / 10:57 PM IST
 
 
CAMS, which acts as a registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, on Tuesday reported a 59 per cent jump in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 63.24 crore for the three months ended June 30.

Its revenue from operations rose 35.36 per cent to Rs 201.18 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 148.63 crore in the year-ago period.

We had a satisfactory quarter both in terms of our financial results and in maintaining our strong focus on operational excellence and financial prudence," Anuj Kumar, Managing Director, CAMS Ltd, said.

According to him, the company has navigated the tough business environment induced by the second wave of COVID and have ensured that mutual fund investors and clients were not impacted and continue to get high fidelity service.

On the technology front, Kumar said the company's focus has been to strengthen its digital offerings and augment the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud technology to fortify our operations and services.
first published: Aug 10, 2021 10:57 pm

