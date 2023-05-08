English
    CAMS Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 249.24 crore, up 2.49% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Computer Age Management Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 249.24 crore in March 2023 up 2.49% from Rs. 243.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.61 crore in March 2023 up 1.05% from Rs. 73.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.97 crore in March 2023 up 0.47% from Rs. 116.42 crore in March 2022.

    CAMS EPS has increased to Rs. 15.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.10 in March 2022.

    CAMS shares closed at 2,072.25 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.41% returns over the last 6 months and -14.41% over the last 12 months.

    Computer Age Management Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations249.24243.57243.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations249.24243.57243.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost87.6287.1385.26
    Depreciation16.3915.5115.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.5348.2445.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.6992.7096.48
    Other Income7.887.084.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.5899.78100.73
    Interest2.031.991.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax98.5497.7998.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax98.5497.7998.94
    Tax24.1824.2225.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities74.3673.5773.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period74.3673.5773.84
    Minority Interest0.250.15--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates74.6173.7273.84
    Equity Share Capital48.9948.9948.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.2315.0515.10
    Diluted EPS15.1314.9515.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.2315.0515.10
    Diluted EPS15.1314.9515.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 8, 2023 09:44 am