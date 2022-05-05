 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CAMS Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 243.18 crore, up 21.73% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Computer Age Management Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 243.18 crore in March 2022 up 21.73% from Rs. 199.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.84 crore in March 2022 up 22.8% from Rs. 60.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.42 crore in March 2022 up 24.9% from Rs. 93.21 crore in March 2021.

CAMS EPS has increased to Rs. 15.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.32 in March 2021.

CAMS shares closed at 2,406.00 on May 04, 2022 (NSE)

Computer Age Management Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 243.18 237.71 199.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 243.18 237.71 199.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 85.26 83.21 71.08
Depreciation 15.69 13.42 10.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.76 41.18 39.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 96.48 99.91 78.45
Other Income 4.25 4.11 4.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.73 104.02 82.61
Interest 1.79 1.77 1.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 98.94 102.25 80.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 98.94 102.25 80.87
Tax 25.10 24.94 20.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 73.84 77.31 60.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 73.84 77.31 60.13
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 73.84 77.31 60.13
Equity Share Capital 48.90 48.90 48.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.10 15.81 12.32
Diluted EPS 15.00 15.71 12.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.10 15.81 12.32
Diluted EPS 15.00 15.71 12.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 5, 2022 02:33 pm
