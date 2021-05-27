CAMS Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 199.77 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Mar'21 Dec'20 Sep'19 Net Sales/Income from operations 199.77 185.95 173.83 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 199.77 185.95 173.83 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 71.08 64.33 64.34 Depreciation 10.60 10.76 13.57 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 39.65 39.70 39.98 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.45 71.16 55.93 Other Income 4.16 6.39 5.72 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.61 77.55 61.66 Interest 1.75 1.96 2.60 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 80.87 75.59 59.06 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 80.87 75.59 59.06 Tax 20.74 19.18 16.45 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 60.13 56.42 42.61 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 60.13 56.42 42.61 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 60.13 56.42 42.61 Equity Share Capital 48.79 48.79 48.76 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.32 11.56 8.74 Diluted EPS 12.26 11.50 8.73 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.32 11.56 8.74 Diluted EPS 12.26 11.50 8.73 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited