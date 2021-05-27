CAMS Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 199.77 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Computer Age Management Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 199.77 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.
CAMS shares closed at 2,422.75 on May 26, 2021 (NSE)
|Computer Age Management Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|199.77
|185.95
|173.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|199.77
|185.95
|173.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|71.08
|64.33
|64.34
|Depreciation
|10.60
|10.76
|13.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.65
|39.70
|39.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|78.45
|71.16
|55.93
|Other Income
|4.16
|6.39
|5.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|82.61
|77.55
|61.66
|Interest
|1.75
|1.96
|2.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|80.87
|75.59
|59.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|80.87
|75.59
|59.06
|Tax
|20.74
|19.18
|16.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|60.13
|56.42
|42.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|60.13
|56.42
|42.61
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|60.13
|56.42
|42.61
|Equity Share Capital
|48.79
|48.79
|48.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.32
|11.56
|8.74
|Diluted EPS
|12.26
|11.50
|8.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.32
|11.56
|8.74
|Diluted EPS
|12.26
|11.50
|8.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited