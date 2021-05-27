MARKET NEWS

CAMS Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 199.77 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Computer Age Management Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 199.77 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

CAMS shares closed at 2,422.75 on May 26, 2021 (NSE)

Computer Age Management Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations199.77185.95173.83
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations199.77185.95173.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost71.0864.3364.34
Depreciation10.6010.7613.57
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses39.6539.7039.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.4571.1655.93
Other Income4.166.395.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.6177.5561.66
Interest1.751.962.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax80.8775.5959.06
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax80.8775.5959.06
Tax20.7419.1816.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities60.1356.4242.61
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period60.1356.4242.61
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates60.1356.4242.61
Equity Share Capital48.7948.7948.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.3211.568.74
Diluted EPS12.2611.508.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.3211.568.74
Diluted EPS12.2611.508.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #CAMS #Computer Age Management Services #Earnings First-Cut #online services #Results
first published: May 27, 2021 09:22 am

