    CAMS Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 261.30 crore, up 10.42% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Computer Age Management Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 261.30 crore in June 2023 up 10.42% from Rs. 236.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.34 crore in June 2023 up 17.85% from Rs. 64.78 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.73 crore in June 2023 up 17.03% from Rs. 102.31 crore in June 2022.

    CAMS EPS has increased to Rs. 15.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.24 in June 2022.

    CAMS shares closed at 2,310.95 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.11% returns over the last 6 months and -6.59% over the last 12 months.

    Computer Age Management Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations261.30249.24236.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations261.30249.24236.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost94.9587.6293.27
    Depreciation16.5016.3913.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.2952.5345.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.5592.6984.24
    Other Income9.687.884.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.23100.5888.68
    Interest2.022.031.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax101.2098.5486.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax101.2098.5486.90
    Tax25.5324.1822.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities75.6874.3664.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period75.6874.3664.60
    Minority Interest0.660.250.17
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates76.3474.6164.78
    Equity Share Capital49.0148.9948.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.5815.2313.24
    Diluted EPS15.4815.1313.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.5815.2313.24
    Diluted EPS15.4815.1313.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #CAMS #Computer Age Management Services #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:22 am

