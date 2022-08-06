 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CAMS Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.65 crore, up 17.63% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Computer Age Management Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 236.65 crore in June 2022 up 17.63% from Rs. 201.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.78 crore in June 2022 up 2.43% from Rs. 63.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.31 crore in June 2022 up 5.03% from Rs. 97.41 crore in June 2021.

CAMS EPS has increased to Rs. 13.24 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.95 in June 2021.

CAMS shares closed at 2,442.70 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.29% returns over the last 6 months and -29.51% over the last 12 months.

Computer Age Management Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 236.65 243.18 201.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 236.65 243.18 201.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 93.27 85.26 72.38
Depreciation 13.63 15.69 10.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.50 45.76 35.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.24 96.48 82.27
Other Income 4.44 4.25 4.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.68 100.73 86.79
Interest 1.77 1.79 1.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 86.90 98.94 84.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 86.90 98.94 84.99
Tax 22.30 25.10 21.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.60 73.84 63.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.60 73.84 63.24
Minority Interest 0.17 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 64.78 73.84 63.24
Equity Share Capital 48.93 48.90 48.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.24 15.10 12.95
Diluted EPS 13.14 15.00 12.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.24 15.10 12.95
Diluted EPS 13.14 15.00 12.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #CAMS #Computer Age Management Services #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
