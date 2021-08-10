CAMS Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 201.18 crore, up 35.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.18 crore in June 2021 up 35.36% from Rs. 148.63 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.24 crore in June 2021 up 58.92% from Rs. 39.80 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.41 crore in June 2021 up 48.58% from Rs. 65.56 crore in June 2020.

CAMS EPS has increased to Rs. 12.95 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.16 in June 2020.

CAMS shares closed at 3,245.10 on August 09, 2021 (NSE)