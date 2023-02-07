CAMS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 243.57 crore, up 2.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 243.57 crore in December 2022 up 2.47% from Rs. 237.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.72 crore in December 2022 down 4.65% from Rs. 77.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.29 crore in December 2022 down 1.83% from Rs. 117.44 crore in December 2021.