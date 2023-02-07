English
    CAMS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 243.57 crore, up 2.47% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Computer Age Management Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 243.57 crore in December 2022 up 2.47% from Rs. 237.71 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.72 crore in December 2022 down 4.65% from Rs. 77.31 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.29 crore in December 2022 down 1.83% from Rs. 117.44 crore in December 2021.

    Computer Age Management Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations243.57242.37237.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations243.57242.37237.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost87.1390.0683.21
    Depreciation15.5114.7213.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.2446.2441.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.7091.3599.91
    Other Income7.087.424.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.7898.76104.02
    Interest1.991.811.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax97.7996.95102.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax97.7996.95102.25
    Tax24.2224.8524.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities73.5772.1077.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period73.5772.1077.31
    Minority Interest0.150.04--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates73.7272.1477.31
    Equity Share Capital48.9948.9948.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.0514.7415.81
    Diluted EPS14.9514.6415.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.0514.7415.81
    Diluted EPS14.9514.6415.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited