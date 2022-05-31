 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Campus Active Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 392.41 crore, up 26.89% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Campus Activewear are:

Net Sales at Rs 392.41 crore in March 2022 up 26.89% from Rs. 309.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.08 crore in March 2022 up 285.56% from Rs. 8.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.23 crore in March 2022 up 17.34% from Rs. 39.40 crore in March 2021.

Campus Active EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2021.

Campus Active shares closed at 358.80 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

Campus Activewear
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 392.41 462.57
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 392.41 462.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 176.94 164.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 131.72 131.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -43.91 15.59
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 19.07 15.40
Depreciation 14.82 13.16
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 62.65 87.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.11 35.51
Other Income 0.29 1.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.41 36.79
Interest 4.94 4.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.47 32.17
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.47 32.17
Tax 10.39 8.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.08 23.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.08 23.53
Equity Share Capital 152.16 152.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 166.32 148.23
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.53 0.77
Diluted EPS 0.53 0.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.53 0.77
Diluted EPS 0.53 0.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
first published: May 31, 2022 01:57 pm
