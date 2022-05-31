Campus Active Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 392.41 crore, up 26.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 392.41 crore in March 2022 up 26.89% from Rs. 309.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.08 crore in March 2022 up 285.56% from Rs. 8.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.23 crore in March 2022 up 17.34% from Rs. 39.40 crore in March 2021.

Campus Active EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2021.

Campus Active shares closed at 358.80 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)