English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Campus Active Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 392.41 crore, up 26.89% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Campus Activewear are:

    Net Sales at Rs 392.41 crore in March 2022 up 26.89% from Rs. 309.26 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.08 crore in March 2022 up 285.56% from Rs. 8.67 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.23 crore in March 2022 up 17.34% from Rs. 39.40 crore in March 2021.

    Campus Active EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2021.

    Close

    Campus Active shares closed at 358.80 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

    Campus Activewear
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations392.41462.57
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations392.41462.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials176.94164.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods131.72131.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-43.9115.59
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost19.0715.40
    Depreciation14.8213.16
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses62.6587.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.1135.51
    Other Income0.291.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.4136.79
    Interest4.944.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.4732.17
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax26.4732.17
    Tax10.398.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.0823.53
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.0823.53
    Equity Share Capital152.16152.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves166.32148.23
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.530.77
    Diluted EPS0.530.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.530.77
    Diluted EPS0.530.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Campus Active #Campus Activewear #Earnings First-Cut #footwear #Results
    first published: May 31, 2022 01:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.