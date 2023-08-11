English
    Campus Active Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 353.76 crore, down 4.12% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Campus Activewear are:

    Net Sales at Rs 353.76 crore in June 2023 down 4.12% from Rs. 368.96 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.48 crore in June 2023 up 183.99% from Rs. 11.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.41 crore in June 2023 up 79.34% from Rs. 37.03 crore in June 2022.

    Campus Active EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2022.

    Campus Active shares closed at 288.05 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.44% returns over the last 6 months and -31.50% over the last 12 months.

    Campus Activewear
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations353.76347.75368.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations353.76347.75368.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials167.45187.93170.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.504.49116.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.96-23.40-46.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.7413.8820.57
    Depreciation17.0719.9814.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses98.83108.3171.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.1336.5622.47
    Other Income0.210.580.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.3437.1423.02
    Interest6.947.235.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.4029.9117.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.4029.9117.54
    Tax10.926.966.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.4822.9511.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.4822.9511.09
    Equity Share Capital152.40152.34152.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.030.750.36
    Diluted EPS1.030.750.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.030.750.36
    Diluted EPS1.030.750.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Campus Active #Campus Activewear #Earnings First-Cut #footwear #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 11:22 am

