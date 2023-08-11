Campus Active Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 353.76 crore, down 4.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 353.76 crore in June 2023 down 4.12% from Rs. 368.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.48 crore in June 2023 up 183.99% from Rs. 11.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.41 crore in June 2023 up 79.34% from Rs. 37.03 crore in June 2022.

Campus Active EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2022.

Campus Active shares closed at 288.05 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.44% returns over the last 6 months and -31.50% over the last 12 months.