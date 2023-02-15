 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Campus Active Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 465.62 crore, up 0.66% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Campus Activewear are:

Net Sales at Rs 465.62 crore in December 2022 up 0.66% from Rs. 462.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.31 crore in December 2022 up 105.36% from Rs. 23.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.79 crore in December 2022 up 85.77% from Rs. 49.95 crore in December 2021.

Campus Activewear
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 465.62 333.17 462.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 465.62 333.17 462.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 199.06 254.27 164.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.09 4.06 131.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 37.95 -84.60 15.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.74 21.94 15.40
Depreciation 19.56 16.97 13.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 111.88 94.05 87.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.36 26.47 35.51
Other Income 0.88 0.74 1.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.23 27.21 36.79
Interest 8.23 7.65 4.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.00 19.56 32.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 65.00 19.56 32.17
Tax 16.68 5.02 8.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.31 14.54 23.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.31 14.54 23.53
Equity Share Capital 152.33 152.31 152.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 148.23
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.59 0.48 0.77
Diluted EPS 1.58 0.48 0.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.59 0.48 0.77
Diluted EPS 1.58 0.48 0.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
