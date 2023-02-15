Campus Active Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 465.62 crore, up 0.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 465.62 crore in December 2022 up 0.66% from Rs. 462.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.31 crore in December 2022 up 105.36% from Rs. 23.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.79 crore in December 2022 up 85.77% from Rs. 49.95 crore in December 2021.