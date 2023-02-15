Campus Active Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 465.62 crore, up 0.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 465.62 crore in December 2022 up 0.66% from Rs. 462.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.31 crore in December 2022 up 105.36% from Rs. 23.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.79 crore in December 2022 up 85.77% from Rs. 49.95 crore in December 2021.

Campus Active EPS has increased to Rs. 1.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in December 2021.

Campus Active shares closed at 405.50 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.09% returns over the last 6 months