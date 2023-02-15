English
    Campus Active Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 465.62 crore, up 0.66% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Campus Activewear are:

    Net Sales at Rs 465.62 crore in December 2022 up 0.66% from Rs. 462.57 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.31 crore in December 2022 up 105.36% from Rs. 23.53 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.79 crore in December 2022 up 85.77% from Rs. 49.95 crore in December 2021.

    Campus Active EPS has increased to Rs. 1.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in December 2021.

    Campus Active shares closed at 405.50 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.09% returns over the last 6 months

    Campus Activewear
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations465.62333.17462.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations465.62333.17462.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials199.06254.27164.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.094.06131.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks37.95-84.6015.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.7421.9415.40
    Depreciation19.5616.9713.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses111.8894.0587.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.3626.4735.51
    Other Income0.880.741.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.2327.2136.79
    Interest8.237.654.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.0019.5632.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax65.0019.5632.17
    Tax16.685.028.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.3114.5423.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.3114.5423.53
    Equity Share Capital152.33152.31152.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----148.23
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.590.480.77
    Diluted EPS1.580.480.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.590.480.77
    Diluted EPS1.580.480.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

