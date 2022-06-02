 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Campus Active Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 352.34 crore, up 28.07% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Campus Activewear are:

Net Sales at Rs 352.34 crore in March 2022 up 28.07% from Rs. 275.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.61 crore in March 2022 up 295.4% from Rs. 10.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.71 crore in March 2022 up 20.13% from Rs. 65.52 crore in March 2021.

Campus Active EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2021.

Campus Active shares closed at 362.85 on June 01, 2022 (NSE)

Campus Activewear
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 352.34 433.55
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 352.34 433.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 210.36 200.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.88 3.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -36.48 16.43
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 19.99 16.34
Depreciation 15.45 13.77
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 72.18 104.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.97 79.06
Other Income 0.29 0.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.26 79.55
Interest 5.94 4.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.33 74.86
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 57.33 74.86
Tax 17.72 20.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.61 54.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.61 54.72
Minority Interest -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 39.61 54.72
Equity Share Capital 152.16 152.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.30 1.80
Diluted EPS 1.30 1.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.30 1.80
Diluted EPS 1.30 1.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Campus Active #Campus Activewear #Earnings First-Cut #footwear #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm
