Campus Active Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 352.34 crore, up 28.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 352.34 crore in March 2022 up 28.07% from Rs. 275.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.61 crore in March 2022 up 295.4% from Rs. 10.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.71 crore in March 2022 up 20.13% from Rs. 65.52 crore in March 2021.

Campus Active EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2021.

Campus Active shares closed at 362.85 on June 01, 2022 (NSE)