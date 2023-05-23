Camlin Fine Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 218.16 crore, up 8.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 218.16 crore in March 2023 up 8.33% from Rs. 201.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2023 down 50.45% from Rs. 15.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.54 crore in March 2023 down 8.5% from Rs. 38.84 crore in March 2022.

Camlin Fine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.21 in March 2022.

Camlin Fine shares closed at 174.85 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.25% returns over the last 6 months and 52.57% over the last 12 months.