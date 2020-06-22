Camlin Fine Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 139.54 crore, down 18.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.54 crore in March 2020 down 18.64% from Rs. 171.51 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.54 crore in March 2020 up 523.45% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.64 crore in March 2020 up 184.45% from Rs. 10.42 crore in March 2019.

Camlin Fine EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2019.

Camlin Fine shares closed at 47.30 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.94% returns over the last 6 months and -1.66% over the last 12 months.