Camlin Fine Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 171.51 crore, up 30.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.51 crore in March 2019 up 30.25% from Rs. 131.68 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2019 up 117.32% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.42 crore in March 2019 down 28.97% from Rs. 14.67 crore in March 2018.

Camlin Fine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2018.

Camlin Fine shares closed at 44.70 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.23% returns over the last 6 months and -52.22% over the last 12 months.