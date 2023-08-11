English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Camlin Fine Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 161.11 crore, up 3.65% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Camlin Fine Sciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 161.11 crore in June 2023 up 3.65% from Rs. 155.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.78 crore in June 2023 up 9.59% from Rs. 5.27 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.11 crore in June 2023 up 11.03% from Rs. 28.02 crore in June 2022.

    Camlin Fine EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in June 2022.

    Camlin Fine shares closed at 157.90 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.34% returns over the last 6 months and 34.73% over the last 12 months.

    Camlin Fine Sciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations161.11218.16155.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations161.11218.16155.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials100.76109.9981.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.912.270.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-38.45-14.80-3.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.4816.5114.01
    Depreciation11.8010.727.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.3269.8947.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.3023.588.00
    Other Income6.011.2412.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.3124.8220.74
    Interest12.0513.3815.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.2611.445.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.2611.445.16
    Tax1.483.63-0.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.787.805.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.787.805.27
    Equity Share Capital16.7415.7115.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.510.34
    Diluted EPS0.350.500.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.510.34
    Diluted EPS0.350.500.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Camlin Fine #Camlin Fine Sciences #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!