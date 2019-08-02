Camlin Fine Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 143.61 crore, up 33.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.61 crore in June 2019 up 33.16% from Rs. 107.85 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2019 down 69.44% from Rs. 5.32 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.65 crore in June 2019 down 38.37% from Rs. 17.28 crore in June 2018.

Camlin Fine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.44 in June 2018.

Camlin Fine shares closed at 54.05 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.53% returns over the last 6 months and -38.05% over the last 12 months.