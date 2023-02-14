 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Camlin Fine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.69 crore, down 13.75% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Camlin Fine Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 172.69 crore in December 2022 down 13.75% from Rs. 200.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.79 crore in December 2022 up 27.56% from Rs. 12.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.54 crore in December 2022 up 26.9% from Rs. 30.37 crore in December 2021.

Camlin Fine Sciences
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 172.69 243.15 200.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 172.69 243.15 200.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 92.43 115.47 124.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.57 0.38 0.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.59 2.67 -5.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.24 12.95 15.28
Depreciation 7.54 7.29 6.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.51 69.48 42.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.98 34.92 16.41
Other Income 11.02 12.10 7.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.00 47.02 23.65
Interest 11.65 16.33 6.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.34 30.69 17.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.34 30.69 17.21
Tax 3.55 12.01 4.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.79 18.68 12.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.79 18.68 12.38
Equity Share Capital 15.71 15.71 12.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.01 1.19 0.97
Diluted EPS 0.99 1.18 0.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.01 1.19 0.97
Diluted EPS 0.99 1.18 0.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited