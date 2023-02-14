Camlin Fine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.69 crore, down 13.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.69 crore in December 2022 down 13.75% from Rs. 200.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.79 crore in December 2022 up 27.56% from Rs. 12.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.54 crore in December 2022 up 26.9% from Rs. 30.37 crore in December 2021.