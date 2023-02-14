English
    Camlin Fine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.69 crore, down 13.75% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Camlin Fine Sciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 172.69 crore in December 2022 down 13.75% from Rs. 200.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.79 crore in December 2022 up 27.56% from Rs. 12.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.54 crore in December 2022 up 26.9% from Rs. 30.37 crore in December 2021.

    Camlin Fine EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in December 2021.

    Camlin Fine shares closed at 147.55 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.33% returns over the last 6 months and 8.10% over the last 12 months.

    Camlin Fine Sciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations172.69243.15200.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations172.69243.15200.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials92.43115.47124.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.570.380.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.592.67-5.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.2412.9515.28
    Depreciation7.547.296.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.5169.4842.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.9834.9216.41
    Other Income11.0212.107.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.0047.0223.65
    Interest11.6516.336.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.3430.6917.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.3430.6917.21
    Tax3.5512.014.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.7918.6812.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.7918.6812.38
    Equity Share Capital15.7115.7112.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.011.190.97
    Diluted EPS0.991.180.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.011.190.97
    Diluted EPS0.991.180.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:33 am