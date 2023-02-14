Camlin Fine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.69 crore, down 13.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.69 crore in December 2022 down 13.75% from Rs. 200.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.79 crore in December 2022 up 27.56% from Rs. 12.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.54 crore in December 2022 up 26.9% from Rs. 30.37 crore in December 2021.

Camlin Fine EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in December 2021.

Camlin Fine shares closed at 147.55 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.33% returns over the last 6 months and 8.10% over the last 12 months.