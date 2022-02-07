Camlin Fine Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 200.22 crore, up 22.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.22 crore in December 2021 up 22.35% from Rs. 163.64 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.38 crore in December 2021 up 269.02% from Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.37 crore in December 2021 up 57.6% from Rs. 19.27 crore in December 2020.

Camlin Fine EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2020.

Camlin Fine shares closed at 143.60 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.25% returns over the last 6 months and 32.78% over the last 12 months.