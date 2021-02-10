Camlin Fine Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 163.64 crore, up 6.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 163.64 crore in December 2020 up 6.84% from Rs. 153.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2020 down 28.67% from Rs. 4.70 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.27 crore in December 2020 up 14.36% from Rs. 16.85 crore in December 2019.

Camlin Fine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2019.

Camlin Fine shares closed at 116.90 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.17% returns over the last 6 months and 58.83% over the last 12 months.