Camlin Fine Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 163.64 crore, up 6.84% Y-o-Y

February 10, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Camlin Fine Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 163.64 crore in December 2020 up 6.84% from Rs. 153.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2020 down 28.67% from Rs. 4.70 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.27 crore in December 2020 up 14.36% from Rs. 16.85 crore in December 2019.

Camlin Fine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2019.

Camlin Fine shares closed at 116.90 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.17% returns over the last 6 months and 58.83% over the last 12 months.

Camlin Fine Sciences
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations163.64146.78153.16
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations163.64146.78153.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials106.15105.8099.76
Purchase of Traded Goods1.711.525.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.59-8.38-1.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.789.346.80
Depreciation6.283.382.63
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses37.7331.4127.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.583.7111.45
Other Income1.421.332.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.995.0314.22
Interest8.105.916.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.90-0.887.28
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.90-0.887.28
Tax1.540.142.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.36-1.024.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.36-1.024.70
Equity Share Capital12.7512.1312.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.27-0.080.39
Diluted EPS0.25-0.080.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.27-0.080.39
Diluted EPS0.25-0.080.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Camlin Fine #Camlin Fine Sciences #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Feb 10, 2021 09:11 am

