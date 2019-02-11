Camlin Fine Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 149.94 crore, up 27.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.94 crore in December 2018 up 27.21% from Rs. 117.87 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.34 crore in December 2018 up 34.77% from Rs. 8.18 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2018 down 25.2% from Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2017.

Camlin Fine shares closed at 45.45 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.29% returns over the last 6 months and -63.87% over the last 12 months.