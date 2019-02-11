Camlin Fine Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 149.94 crore, up 27.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Camlin Fine Sciences are:
Net Sales at Rs 149.94 crore in December 2018 up 27.21% from Rs. 117.87 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.34 crore in December 2018 up 34.77% from Rs. 8.18 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2018 down 25.2% from Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2017.
Camlin Fine shares closed at 45.45 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.29% returns over the last 6 months and -63.87% over the last 12 months.
|
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|149.94
|118.82
|117.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|149.94
|118.82
|117.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|117.16
|81.91
|82.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.99
|0.60
|8.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.03
|4.04
|7.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.12
|5.87
|5.19
|Depreciation
|2.26
|2.30
|2.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|0.56
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.43
|16.88
|22.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.98
|7.22
|-10.55
|Other Income
|1.41
|12.71
|3.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.57
|19.93
|-7.32
|Interest
|1.65
|7.15
|6.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.22
|12.78
|-14.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.22
|12.78
|-14.01
|Tax
|-4.89
|4.69
|-5.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.34
|8.09
|-8.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.34
|8.09
|-8.18
|Equity Share Capital
|12.13
|12.13
|12.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|0.67
|-1.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|0.67
|-1.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|0.67
|-1.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|0.67
|-1.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited