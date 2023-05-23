English
    Camlin Fine Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 426.71 crore, up 9.63% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Camlin Fine Sciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 426.71 crore in March 2023 up 9.63% from Rs. 389.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.16 crore in March 2023 down 39.46% from Rs. 15.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.82 crore in March 2023 up 0.39% from Rs. 45.64 crore in March 2022.

    Camlin Fine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.16 in March 2022.

    Camlin Fine shares closed at 174.85 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.25% returns over the last 6 months and 52.57% over the last 12 months.

    Camlin Fine Sciences
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations426.71387.84389.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations426.71387.84389.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials219.41196.37192.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.1142.8114.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.53-53.53-4.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.8341.7137.75
    Depreciation17.9316.1815.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses131.07110.72124.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.8933.578.39
    Other Income2.009.7621.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.8943.3429.70
    Interest9.7811.559.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.1131.7919.95
    Exceptional Items-9.68----
    P/L Before Tax8.4331.7919.95
    Tax4.958.926.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.4822.8613.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.4822.8613.29
    Minority Interest5.681.181.80
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.1624.0415.13
    Equity Share Capital15.7115.7115.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.591.531.16
    Diluted EPS0.581.511.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.591.461.16
    Diluted EPS0.58--1.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Camlin Fine #Camlin Fine Sciences #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 23, 2023 10:36 am