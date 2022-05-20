Camlin Fine Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 389.23 crore, up 19.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 389.23 crore in March 2022 up 19.17% from Rs. 326.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.13 crore in March 2022 up 6.06% from Rs. 14.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.64 crore in March 2022 down 13.12% from Rs. 52.53 crore in March 2021.

Camlin Fine EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.16 in March 2021.

Camlin Fine shares closed at 109.35 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.31% returns over the last 6 months and -34.64% over the last 12 months.