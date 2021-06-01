MARKET NEWS

Camlin Fine Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 326.62 crore, up 11.53% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 01:16 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Camlin Fine Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 326.62 crore in March 2021 up 11.53% from Rs. 292.87 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.27 crore in March 2021 up 433.86% from Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.53 crore in March 2021 up 41.74% from Rs. 37.06 crore in March 2020.

Camlin Fine EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2020.

Camlin Fine shares closed at 176.50 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.03% returns over the last 6 months and 322.25% over the last 12 months.

Camlin Fine Sciences
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations326.62297.92292.87
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations326.62297.92292.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials148.34124.16171.17
Purchase of Traded Goods10.6120.074.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.00-10.08-20.86
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost35.1131.4627.63
Depreciation11.8313.369.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses75.1385.5476.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.6133.4225.16
Other Income2.091.142.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.7034.5627.93
Interest12.106.7515.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.6027.8112.71
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax28.6027.8112.71
Tax12.898.3910.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.7219.422.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.7219.422.05
Minority Interest-1.45-4.000.62
Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.2715.422.67
Equity Share Capital12.7512.7512.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.161.260.22
Diluted EPS1.031.150.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.161.260.22
Diluted EPS1.031.150.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2021 01:11 pm

