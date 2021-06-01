Camlin Fine Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 326.62 crore, up 11.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 326.62 crore in March 2021 up 11.53% from Rs. 292.87 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.27 crore in March 2021 up 433.86% from Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.53 crore in March 2021 up 41.74% from Rs. 37.06 crore in March 2020.

Camlin Fine EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2020.

Camlin Fine shares closed at 176.50 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.03% returns over the last 6 months and 322.25% over the last 12 months.