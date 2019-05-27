Camlin Fine Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 268.04 crore, up 15.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.04 crore in March 2019 up 15.69% from Rs. 231.69 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.27 crore in March 2019 up 270.76% from Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.40 crore in March 2019 up 12.04% from Rs. 19.10 crore in March 2018.

Camlin Fine EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2018.

Camlin Fine shares closed at 44.70 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.23% returns over the last 6 months and -52.22% over the last 12 months.