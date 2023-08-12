Camlin Fine Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 419.60 crore, up 9.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 419.60 crore in June 2023 up 9.34% from Rs. 383.77 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.55 crore in June 2023 up 164.24% from Rs. 5.89 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.08 crore in June 2023 down 5.39% from Rs. 47.65 crore in June 2022.

Camlin Fine EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2022.

Camlin Fine shares closed at 157.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.91% returns over the last 6 months and 35.06% over the last 12 months.