    Camlin Fine Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 419.60 crore, up 9.34% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Camlin Fine Sciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 419.60 crore in June 2023 up 9.34% from Rs. 383.77 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.55 crore in June 2023 up 164.24% from Rs. 5.89 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.08 crore in June 2023 down 5.39% from Rs. 47.65 crore in June 2022.

    Camlin Fine EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2022.

    Camlin Fine shares closed at 157.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.91% returns over the last 6 months and 35.06% over the last 12 months.

    Camlin Fine Sciences
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations419.60426.71383.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations419.60426.71383.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials247.56219.41211.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.6713.116.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-51.45-21.53-40.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.8540.8341.12
    Depreciation18.7817.9314.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses121.26131.07117.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.9325.8932.25
    Other Income6.372.001.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.3027.8933.28
    Interest10.229.7818.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.0818.1114.55
    Exceptional Items---9.68--
    P/L Before Tax16.088.4314.55
    Tax4.064.9510.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.023.483.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.023.483.60
    Minority Interest3.545.682.29
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.559.165.89
    Equity Share Capital16.7415.7115.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.960.590.37
    Diluted EPS0.940.580.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.960.590.37
    Diluted EPS0.940.580.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

