you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Camlin Fine Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 260.12 crore, up 43.4% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Camlin Fine Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 260.12 crore in June 2019 up 43.4% from Rs. 181.40 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.56 crore in June 2019 up 360.72% from Rs. 5.97 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.21 crore in June 2019 up 104.69% from Rs. 17.69 crore in June 2018.

Camlin Fine EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.49 in June 2018.

Camlin Fine shares closed at 54.05 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.53% returns over the last 6 months and -38.05% over the last 12 months.

Camlin Fine Sciences
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations260.12268.04181.40
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations260.12268.04181.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials119.53153.09103.18
Purchase of Traded Goods3.982.382.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.77-0.39-18.03
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost22.6923.6619.79
Depreciation7.597.317.23
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses66.6072.5059.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.969.496.66
Other Income0.654.603.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.6214.0910.46
Interest5.937.378.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.696.721.66
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax22.696.721.66
Tax6.250.366.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.436.36-4.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.436.36-4.43
Minority Interest-0.880.97-1.53
Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.06--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.567.27-5.97
Equity Share Capital12.1312.1312.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.280.60-0.49
Diluted EPS1.280.60-0.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.280.60-0.49
Diluted EPS1.280.60-0.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Aug 2, 2019 05:41 pm

tags #Camlin Fine #Camlin Fine Sciences #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

