Camlin Fine Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 260.12 crore, up 43.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.12 crore in June 2019 up 43.4% from Rs. 181.40 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.56 crore in June 2019 up 360.72% from Rs. 5.97 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.21 crore in June 2019 up 104.69% from Rs. 17.69 crore in June 2018.

Camlin Fine EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.49 in June 2018.

Camlin Fine shares closed at 54.05 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.53% returns over the last 6 months and -38.05% over the last 12 months.