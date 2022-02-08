Camlin Fine Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 380.82 crore, up 27.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 380.82 crore in December 2021 up 27.82% from Rs. 297.92 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.72 crore in December 2021 up 86.29% from Rs. 15.42 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.75 crore in December 2021 up 26.77% from Rs. 47.92 crore in December 2020.

Camlin Fine EPS has increased to Rs. 2.25 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.26 in December 2020.

Camlin Fine shares closed at 150.65 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.38% returns over the last 6 months and 39.30% over the last 12 months.