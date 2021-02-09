Camlin Fine Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 297.92 crore, up 8.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 297.92 crore in December 2020 up 8.78% from Rs. 273.88 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.42 crore in December 2020 up 199.05% from Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.92 crore in December 2020 up 58.62% from Rs. 30.21 crore in December 2019.

Camlin Fine EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2019.

Camlin Fine shares closed at 108.15 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.75% returns over the last 6 months and 46.94% over the last 12 months.