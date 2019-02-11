Camlin Fine Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 241.40 crore, up 16.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Camlin Fine Sciences are:
Net Sales at Rs 241.40 crore in December 2018 up 16.78% from Rs. 206.72 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2018 up 59.44% from Rs. 5.02 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.26 crore in December 2018 up 140.89% from Rs. 6.75 crore in December 2017.
Camlin Fine shares closed at 45.45 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.29% returns over the last 6 months and -63.87% over the last 12 months.
|
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|241.40
|201.34
|206.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|241.40
|201.34
|206.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|116.62
|96.40
|132.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.87
|18.16
|0.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.57
|-9.80
|-9.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.61
|21.83
|18.51
|Depreciation
|6.80
|7.65
|6.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|0.56
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|76.30
|57.54
|60.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.62
|9.57
|-1.38
|Other Income
|0.84
|9.88
|2.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.46
|19.45
|0.73
|Interest
|11.06
|9.48
|9.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.60
|9.97
|-8.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.60
|9.97
|-8.33
|Tax
|-0.81
|8.04
|-3.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.79
|1.93
|-5.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.79
|1.93
|-5.02
|Minority Interest
|-1.25
|-0.62
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.04
|1.31
|-5.02
|Equity Share Capital
|12.13
|12.13
|12.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.11
|-1.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.11
|-1.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.11
|-1.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.11
|-1.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited