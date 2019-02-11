Camlin Fine Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 241.40 crore, up 16.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 241.40 crore in December 2018 up 16.78% from Rs. 206.72 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2018 up 59.44% from Rs. 5.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.26 crore in December 2018 up 140.89% from Rs. 6.75 crore in December 2017.

Camlin Fine shares closed at 45.45 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.29% returns over the last 6 months and -63.87% over the last 12 months.