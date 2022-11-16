Camex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.58 crore, down 10.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.58 crore in September 2022 down 10.14% from Rs. 34.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 105.55% from Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 93.68% from Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2021.

Camex shares closed at 32.25 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.22% returns over the last 6 months and 4.20% over the last 12 months.