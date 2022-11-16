 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Camex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.58 crore, down 10.14% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Camex are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.58 crore in September 2022 down 10.14% from Rs. 34.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 105.55% from Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 93.68% from Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2021.

Camex shares closed at 32.25 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.22% returns over the last 6 months and 4.20% over the last 12 months.

Camex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.58 30.61 34.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 30.58 30.61 34.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.24 2.49 13.34
Purchase of Traded Goods 28.76 24.91 16.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.91 1.01 1.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.92 0.86 1.12
Depreciation 0.08 0.08 0.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.03 0.71 1.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.54 0.55 0.52
Other Income 0.58 0.39 1.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 0.94 1.68
Interest 0.18 0.26 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.13 0.68 1.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.13 0.68 1.54
Tax -0.06 0.17 0.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.08 0.51 1.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.08 0.51 1.37
Equity Share Capital 10.21 10.21 10.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 0.50 1.34
Diluted EPS -0.07 0.50 1.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 0.50 1.34
Diluted EPS -0.07 0.50 1.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Camex #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:22 am