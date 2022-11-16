Camex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.58 crore, down 10.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Camex are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.58 crore in September 2022 down 10.14% from Rs. 34.03 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 105.55% from Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 93.68% from Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2021.
Camex shares closed at 32.25 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.22% returns over the last 6 months and 4.20% over the last 12 months.
|
|Camex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.58
|30.61
|34.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.58
|30.61
|34.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.24
|2.49
|13.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|28.76
|24.91
|16.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.91
|1.01
|1.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.92
|0.86
|1.12
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.03
|0.71
|1.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.54
|0.55
|0.52
|Other Income
|0.58
|0.39
|1.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.94
|1.68
|Interest
|0.18
|0.26
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.68
|1.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|0.68
|1.54
|Tax
|-0.06
|0.17
|0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|0.51
|1.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|0.51
|1.37
|Equity Share Capital
|10.21
|10.21
|10.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.50
|1.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.50
|1.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.50
|1.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.50
|1.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited