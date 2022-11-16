English
    Camex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.58 crore, down 10.14% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Camex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.58 crore in September 2022 down 10.14% from Rs. 34.03 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 105.55% from Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 93.68% from Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2021.

    Camex shares closed at 32.25 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.22% returns over the last 6 months and 4.20% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.5830.6134.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.5830.6134.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.242.4913.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods28.7624.9116.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.911.011.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.920.861.12
    Depreciation0.080.080.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.030.711.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.540.550.52
    Other Income0.580.391.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.941.68
    Interest0.180.260.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.130.681.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.130.681.54
    Tax-0.060.170.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.080.511.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.080.511.37
    Equity Share Capital10.2110.2110.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.501.34
    Diluted EPS-0.070.501.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.501.34
    Diluted EPS-0.070.501.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
