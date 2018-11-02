Camex Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 33.35 crore, up 21.06% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 33.35 crore in September 2018 up 21.06% from Rs. 27.55 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2018 up 56.02% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2018 up 35.2% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2017.

Camex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.41 in September 2017.

Camex shares closed at 36.70 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given 14.33% returns over the last 6 months and 35.17% over the last 12 months.