English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Camex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.36 crore, up 1.62% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Camex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.36 crore in March 2023 up 1.62% from Rs. 39.72 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2023 down 70.66% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2023 up 5750% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    Camex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.13 in March 2022.

    Camex shares closed at 25.46 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.61% returns over the last 6 months and -1.89% over the last 12 months.

    Camex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.3630.3339.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.3630.3339.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.400.072.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods37.0627.7329.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.030.934.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.080.911.14
    Depreciation0.080.080.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.351.123.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.43-0.51-0.69
    Other Income0.620.350.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.05-0.17-0.21
    Interest0.230.340.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.82-0.51-0.67
    Exceptional Items----3.20
    P/L Before Tax0.82-0.512.53
    Tax0.20-0.060.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.62-0.442.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.62-0.442.10
    Equity Share Capital10.2110.2110.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.62-0.432.13
    Diluted EPS0.62-0.432.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.62-0.432.13
    Diluted EPS0.62-0.432.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Camex #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 03:00 pm