Camex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.72 crore, down 16.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.72 crore in March 2022 down 16.22% from Rs. 47.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2022 up 375.44% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 101.9% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2021.

Camex EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2021.

Camex shares closed at 27.40 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.51% returns over the last 6 months and -12.60% over the last 12 months.