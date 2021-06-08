Camex Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.41 crore, up 56.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.41 crore in March 2021 up 56.33% from Rs. 30.33 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021 up 44345% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2021 up 22.09% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2020.

Camex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2020.

Camex shares closed at 31.70 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 72.28% returns over the last 6 months and 130.55% over the last 12 months.