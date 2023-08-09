English
    Camex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.13 crore, up 11.52% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Camex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.13 crore in June 2023 up 11.52% from Rs. 30.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2023 down 147.91% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 91.18% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2022.

    Camex shares closed at 28.20 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.89% returns over the last 6 months and -2.76% over the last 12 months.

    Camex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.1340.3630.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.1340.3630.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.502.402.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods28.1337.0624.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.69-2.031.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.931.080.86
    Depreciation0.080.080.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.541.350.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.360.430.55
    Other Income0.370.620.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.011.050.94
    Interest0.250.230.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.250.820.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.250.820.68
    Tax0.000.200.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.240.620.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.240.620.51
    Equity Share Capital10.2110.2110.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.240.620.50
    Diluted EPS-0.240.620.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.240.620.50
    Diluted EPS-0.240.620.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Camex #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 09:44 am

