Camex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.13 crore, up 11.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.13 crore in June 2023 up 11.52% from Rs. 30.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2023 down 147.91% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 91.18% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2022.

Camex shares closed at 28.20 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.89% returns over the last 6 months and -2.76% over the last 12 months.